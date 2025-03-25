REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Acquired by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the quarter. REE Automotive comprises about 0.7% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in REE Automotive were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

REE Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.94. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

REE Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.