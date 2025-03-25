Ariadne Wealth Management LP Has $293,000 Holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 960.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,282,000.

NASDAQ IFGL opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

