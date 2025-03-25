Fleming James B JR Acquires New Shares in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC)

Fleming James B JR bought a new position in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 87,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. PodcastOne makes up about 0.2% of Fleming James B JR’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PodcastOne by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.
PodcastOne Stock Performance
PODC opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. PodcastOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.85.
PodcastOne Company Profile
PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.
