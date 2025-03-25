Fleming James B JR Acquires New Shares in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC)

Fleming James B JR bought a new position in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 87,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. PodcastOne makes up about 0.2% of Fleming James B JR’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PodcastOne by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

PodcastOne Stock Performance

PODC opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. PodcastOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.