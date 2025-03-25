Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

