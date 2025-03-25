Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Boosted by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,882 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

