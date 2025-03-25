EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 31,137 Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Informatica accounts for approximately 0.3% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Up 2.5 %

INFA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 619.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Insider Activity at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

