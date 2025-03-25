Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6.19 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $5,290,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LYB opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

