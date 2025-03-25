EntryPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $3,949,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total value of $201,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,590.12. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $194.82 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

