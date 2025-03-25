14,116 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

