WorthPointe LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.7% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS PJAN opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

