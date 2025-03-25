WorthPointe LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

