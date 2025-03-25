Modern Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

