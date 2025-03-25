Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYA shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Canada raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.69 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$10.12 and a 12-month high of C$19.56.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Also, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52. Insiders have sold 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

