Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of 180.32 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.