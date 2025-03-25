Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of 180.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 90,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

