Celcuity (CELC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

