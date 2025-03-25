United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Head-To-Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Bank of South Carolina”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $87.26 million 2.05 $26.90 million $7.58 7.00 Bank of South Carolina $21.16 million 3.40 $6.75 million $1.23 10.78

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 31.02% 19.42% 1.93% Bank of South Carolina 23.42% 13.59% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats Bank of South Carolina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

