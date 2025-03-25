REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

REE Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of REE opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

