Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Orchestra BioMed to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Orchestra BioMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchestra BioMed stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Orchestra BioMed worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

