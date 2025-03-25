Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.9 %

JLL stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

