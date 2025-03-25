Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
