Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.90.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
