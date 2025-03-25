Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,758,000. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.