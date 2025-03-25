National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

National Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 208,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of National Bank by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 403,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Bank by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 141,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in National Bank by 1,207.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,716 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

