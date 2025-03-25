REX American Resources (REX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of REX opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

