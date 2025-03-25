Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KALU opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaiser Aluminum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.