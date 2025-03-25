Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of KALU opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $102.42.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kaiser Aluminum
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.