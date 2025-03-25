Inventiva (IVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inventiva Price Performance

Inventiva stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

