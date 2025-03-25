Robert M. Vreeland Acquires 10,000 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $16,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,386.46. This represents a 1.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $377.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

