Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) COO Sells 4,272 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Piepszak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 worth $101,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

