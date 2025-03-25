Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

