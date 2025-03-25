Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadre Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CDRE opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,981,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,937,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,420,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cadre by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $8,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.