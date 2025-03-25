Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $450,997.68 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $450,997.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,811,618.72. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21.
- On Friday, March 7th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,114,097.38.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84.
Samsara Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE:IOT opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.
IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
