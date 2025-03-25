Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $450,997.68 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $450,997.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,811,618.72. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21.

On Friday, March 7th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,114,097.38.

On Thursday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84.

NYSE:IOT opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,741,000 after acquiring an additional 138,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,908,000 after acquiring an additional 419,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

