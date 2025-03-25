Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$66.94 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$59.53 and a 12-month high of C$91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

