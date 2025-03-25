TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$137.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$149.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$124.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.87. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$56.84 and a 52 week high of C$152.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

