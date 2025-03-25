Analysts Set Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Target Price at $134.60

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.25.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

