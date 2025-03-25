Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $128.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE PLD opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

