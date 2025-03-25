Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $35.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.70.

VRDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRDN opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

