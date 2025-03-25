TerrAscend (TSNDF) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TerrAscend to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 317 260 605 34 2.29

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 52.97%. Given TerrAscend’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s peers have a beta of -19.60, suggesting that their average share price is 2,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.68 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.90

TerrAscend’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

