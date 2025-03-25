Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $30.86

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

