Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $180.11

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

