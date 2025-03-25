Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $22.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on DSP
Insider Activity at Viant Technology
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:DSP opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of 218.87 and a beta of 1.02.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.