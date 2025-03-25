Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $22.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $267,967.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,786.24. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of 218.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

