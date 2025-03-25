Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.21. The trade was a 55.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

