Financial Analysis: Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Global Engine Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $12.74 billion 0.27 $318.89 million ($0.85) -13.32 Global Engine Group $49.45 million 0.70 N/A N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Global Engine Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 2 6 1 2.70 Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Global Engine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.09%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Global Engine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 16.02% 13.92% 4.09% Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

StoneCo beats Global Engine Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

