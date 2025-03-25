Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) versus Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Financial Survey

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Cloudastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -26.20% -7.51% -3.72% Cloudastructure N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 3 8 0 2.73 Cloudastructure 0 0 0 0 0.00

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $9.27, indicating a potential upside of 107.91%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Cloudastructure.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Cloudastructure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $306.58 million 1.02 -$118.15 million ($1.15) -3.88 Cloudastructure $1.06 million 81.29 N/A N/A N/A

Cloudastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Cloudastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Cloudastructure

Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). With these funds we quickly built a sales, marketing and support structure and achieved a degree of early success in the property management space. As of the date of this prospectus, we have contracts in place with five of the top 10 property management companies on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (“NMHC’s”) 2024 NMCH 50 list (Greystar Real Estate Partners, Avenue5 Residential, LLC, Cushman & Wakefield, BH Management Services, LLC and FPI Management, Inc.). Our cloud-based solutions allow our customers to provide real-time safety and security solutions for their properties, as well as easily manage security across all of their locations. As of the date of this prospectus, we are focused on expanding into more of our existing top tier customer locations, acquiring additional customers in the property management (“proptech”) space, and we anticipate entering into additional markets in 2025. Our intelligent AI solution works by identifying objects (faces, license plates, animals, guns, etc.) in video footage so that property managers can quickly search for those objects. Additionally, our AI and Remote Guarding services provide a proactive response to crime. Remote guarding combines video surveillance, AI analytics, monitoring centers, and security agents (“Remote Guarding”). Based on internal data comparing the total number of actual threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, against all potentially suspicious and threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, on average, from 2023 to the date of this prospectus, our Remote Guarding services deterred over 97% of all threatening activity for our customers. We believe AI security delivers multiple benefits for many property owners, including, without limitation: · Deterring crime and improving overall safety; · Improving occupancy rates and rental rates; and · Reducing onsite guard costs and lowering insurance rates As of the date of this prospectus, we are the only seamless, cloud-based, AI surveillance and Remote Guarding solution on the market of which we are aware. We also believe that our solution is more affordable and easier to use than the various solutions that our competitors offer. Our Remote Guarding service bridges the line between AI and human intelligence. AI has the ability to monitor all cameras at the same time and all of the time, a task from which humans would fatigue. When the AI detects an event occurring, the Remote Guards are notified. The Remote Guards can then determine if escalation is required. With real-time human intervention, our Remote Guarding service can turn video surveillance from a forensic tool, used after a crime has been committed, into a real time crime prevention tool. This has the potential to greatly increase value for our customers. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003 under the name Connexed Technologies, Inc. On September 28, 2016, we changed our name to Cloudastructure, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 228 Hamilton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, California.

