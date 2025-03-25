CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $35,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,375,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,869,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,242.29. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,858 shares of company stock valued at $21,288,706. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD stock opened at $372.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

