Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,939 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $40,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.59%.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

