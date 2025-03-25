EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.3% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 446,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,652,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

