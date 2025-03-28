Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

