Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $522,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.37.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

