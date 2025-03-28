Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.63 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,634.85. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

