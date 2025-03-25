Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 2,458 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.