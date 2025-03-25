Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 2,458 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.41.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
