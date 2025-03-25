Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 53,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

